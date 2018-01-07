Stanage Millstone Cheese Label

Something a little different. I recently licensed my work to be used on a lovely locally-made artisan cheese.

Sophie and James from Cow Close Farm in Hathersage got in touch before Christmas because they wanted some new artwork for the labels for their Stanage Millstone cheese. Their old label was really nice but, when the time came to reprint, they decided they wanted something which reflected a bit more strongly that their cheese is handmade at their farm below Stanage Edge, and that the cheese itself is shaped like a Millstone, with a hole in the middle (which is an absolute stroke of genius). The artwork also had to work with their existing branding.

They had seen one of my sketches of Stanage which they liked, and I was able to rework it for them with the iconic image of toppled Millstones in the foreground.

The labels have now started going out on the new Stanage Millstones and I’m really pleased with how it turned out.

The cheese is delicious too! You can buy it online here, or from these stockists.