Hathersage Moor from Longshaw

I could watch the clouds rolling in over Higger Tor and Carl Wark all day. These two hills with their rocky outcrops of Millstone Grit are popular features of Hathersage Moor in the Peak District, UK. Carl Wark is also an Iron Age fort for those of you interested in that kind of thing. This digital painting is how they look from the National Trust Longshaw Estate in Derbyshire.

